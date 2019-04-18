CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A veteran Champaign police officer is retiring.
Officer Michael Alvis has served the City of Champaign for 25 years.
He was sworn in on April 11, 1994.
His last day of service is April 18.
"Throughout my career, I've had the privilege of working with many exemplary law enforcement professionals to help strengthen our community,” said Alvis. “This has been a fulfilling journey, and while I’m looking forward to retirement, I am walking away proudly of the friends I made, the career I led and the community I served.”
Alvis trained officers in Rapid Medical Response and served as a Department Armorer.
Officer Alvis served on the following units:
- Field Training Officer, 1998 – 2005
- Special Weapons and Tactics, 2001 – 2010
- Sniper, 2007 – 2010
- Firearms Cadre and Master Firearm’s Instructor, 2005 – 2019
- Mobile Field Force, 2016-2019