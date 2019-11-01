HOPE, Ind. (WAND) – It was the lowest point of Erika Hurt’s life when a photo of her went viral on Facebook in 2016. A photo of her overdosing on heroin in a Hope, Indiana parking lot was released by a police officer to raise awareness about the opioid epidemic.
Now she says it was the photo that saved her life and three years later she’s still sober.
Hurt, 28, was revived by Narcan that day. She was found slumped behind the wheel, while her infant son, Parker, was crying in the backseat. She spent six months in the Bartholomew County Jail and decided to clean up her act.
This time new photos of Hurt are going viral. On a post she’s bright-eyed and beaming. She’s holding a sign that says “Narcan saved my life,” while 3-year-old Parker’s signs says, “and now I got to have my mommy.”
Hurt celebrate three years of sobriety on Oct. 22. She told TODAY Parents that she wouldn’t be here if that photo wasn’t taken.
“It’s hard to look at, but I wouldn’t be where I am today without that picture,” Hurt said.
She said it was initially humiliating but now she gets to see how much she's changed.
Hurt admits she wasn’t much of a mother when she was shooting heroin four times a day. “I was very mentally absent,” she revealed. “I didn’t play with him or show him attention. And I took him on drug deals."
When Parker would visit Hurt in prison after her 2016 arrest, he didn’t want to sit on her lap.
“He didn’t know who I was or how to interact with me,” she explained. “That was, ultimately, when I was decided I truly wanted to be sober.”
Since she’s been sober Parker is “a straight-up mama’s boy.”
Three nights a week Hurt leads a Celebrate Recovery meeting in Columbus, Indiana.