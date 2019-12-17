TOLONO, Ill. (WAND) - A Tolono man got 37 years in prison after being convicted of sexually molesting two young girls. However, his lawyer told the News Gazette 44-year-old Michael Shonkwiler will likely be dead by the end of this month.
Shonkwiler was sentenced to 15 years each for two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, plus seven years for one of three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
Shonkwiler was also sentenced to seven years each for the remaining two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, to be served concurrently with the total 37 years, the News Gazette reported.
Shonkwiler was found guilty by a judge in November of all five counts in connection with incidents in 2011 and 2012 inside his home.
The reason Shonkwiler may not be alive to face much of his sentence is kidney disease. He is dependent on dialysis treatments, but is voluntarily terminating those treatments.
Shonkwiler’s lawyer told the News Gazette he will likely not live to see the new year.
The judge described Shonkwiler as, “a sad, sick, dying and perverted individual," who, "has used his medical condition as a get-out-of-jail-free card.”
Shonkwiler had been allowed to remain free on bond after his conviction due to his need for dialysis treatments.
Shonkwiler was charged in 2018 after one of two victims came forward saying six years earlier, when she was 10 or 11, Shonkwiler had touched her inappropriately, bought her alcohol and kissed her at his home.
One girl testified he sent her sexual texts.
A girl who worked the drive through at a fast food restaurant said he contacted her through a Facebook profile under another name and asked her to meet with him.
Officials said even a week before his trial, Shonkwiler was sending messages to one of the victims asking her to meet him with no police.