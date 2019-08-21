DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Today marks two years since a local U.S. Navy sailor was killed in a ship collision near Singapore.
Ten sailors in all were killed and another five were injured when the USS McCain, a guided-missile destroyer, crash with an oil tanker.
Logan Palmer of Harristown was an interior communications electrician onboard the USS McCain.
His remains were recovered six days after the crash.
Congressman Rodney Davis said after he died, "This is the terrible news that we were all hoping and praying the Palmer family would not receive. It is a grave reminder of the risks our service members and their families take on each day. My thoughts and prayers continue to be with Logan’s family, friends, and shipmates during this difficult time. We will never forget the service and sacrifice of Petty Officer Logan Palmer and the others aboard the USS John S. McCain."