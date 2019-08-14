CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign will formally announce the "Yingying's Fund."
The endowment will honor Illinois scholar Yingying Zhang. It will be announced on Monday at 10 a.m. in the South Lounge of the Illini Union. That's at 1401 W. Green Street in Urbana.
The Zhang family set up the endowment to assist international students and their families in crisis situations.
“I am truly inspired by the Zhang family’s desire to create Yingying’s Fund,” Chancellor Robert Jones said. “The Zhangs, cherished members of our own Illinois family, are going through one of the most challenging points in their lives, and yet they are still thinking of others. Their gift will make an enormous impact when these students and their families need it most.”
Zhang's family members will talk about the purpose of the fund and their hopes for its impact for the future.
The Zhang family has provided the lead gift for the endowment. An online donation platform has been created for individuals or families who wish to contribute. Gifts can be made, here.
The news conference is open to the media and the general public.