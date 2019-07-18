PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - Brendt Christensen will serve life in prison without the possibility of release, after jurors remained divided over sentencing him to death.
His federal trial in Peoria came to an end Wednesday with the jury's decision. Deliberations began Wednesday afternoon over a week after the sentencing phase began on July 8. Closing arguments from the prosecution and defense finished Wednesday morning.
Christensen kidnapped Zhang from the University of Illinois campus on June 9, 2017. She was seen on security video getting into a black Saturn Astra.
During trial, recordings captured on an FBI wire by Christensen's 2017 girlfriend were played. In them, he could be heard saying he forced Zhang into his apartment before sexually assaulting, choking and stabbing her, then using a baseball bat to beat her and decapitating her.
The jury found Christensen guilty of Zhang's death on June 24. The trial leading to that verdict lasted nine days.
During the sentencing phase, emotional testimony came from both the Zhang family and Christensen's family. Christensen's father said through tears he was sorry Brendt Christensen was "the cause of (the Zhang family's) pain". Zhang's parents described the pain of losing their child.
The jury had to establish Christensen's adult age, intent in Yingying Zhang's death and decide if the government proved at least one of three statutory aggravating factors. Those factors include:
- That Zhang's death occurred during the commission of another crime, which in this case is kidnapping
- That the crime was heinous or cruel in the manner in which it was committed
- That Christensen went through substantial planning or meditation before killing Zhang
The jury then weighed aggravated and mitigating factors from both the prosecution and defense before reaching its conclusion.