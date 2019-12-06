URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The man responsible for the kidnapping and murder of visiting University of Illinois scholar Yingying Zhang has been moved to a Kentucky prison.
Brendt Christensen is serving a life sentence after a jury could not come to a unanimous decision on the death penalty.
The News Gazette reports Christensen is now listed as an inmate at the McCreary penitentiary in southeastern Kentucky.
Christensen was housed at the Livingston County Jail until mid-October, when he was moved to the Oklahoma City federal transfer center, the News Gazette stated.
He was found guilty of kidnapping Zhang in June 2017 while she waited at a bus stop in Urbana. He took her back to his apartment and killed her.
Christensen’s attorneys had asked that he be assigned to the high-security federal prison in Tucson, Ariz., near where his ex-wife now lives.
The Bureau of Prisons has a points-based system for determining where to send prisoners. The nature of Christensen’s crimes means he serves his time at a high-security facility.
Zhang's body has still not been found.
Christensen told his lawyers he put her body in separate garbage bags and put them in dumpsters outside his apartment.
The News Gazette reports if that is true, the bags would have been taken to a landfill in Vermilion County and compacted at least twice.