DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Family YMCA will open child care for first responders and medical professionals in Macon County.
Medical professionals and first responders will be able to bring their children to a safe place while they care for the community during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“The Decatur Family YMCA is committed to helping our community during this time” said Matt Whitehead, CEO. “We felt we needed to do whatever we could to help our medical professionals and first responders as demands placed on them increase. The least we could do is provide a safe place for their children, so that they are able to serve the people in our community during these unprecedented times.”
YMCA is able to open up the child care with help from the Community Foundation of Macon County's Emergency Response Fun.
The YMCA Emergency Child Care is available for children ages 2-12 years. Hours of operation is Monday – Friday 6:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Those interested in enrolling their child into the program contact Jacqui Hupp, Youth
Development Director at Jacqui.hupp@decaturymca.org or call 217-872-9622 ext. 120. For more information about the program, visit http://www.decaturymca.org/news/2020/emergencychild-care