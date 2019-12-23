(WAND) – We’re just a day away from Santa’s round the world trek and kids have a new way to track his flight.
Google’s Santa Tracker will go live at midnight on Christmas Eve. A live map will track the magic, showing Santa’s exact location moment to moment.
He and his reindeer will visit more than 400 locations and the tracker will show how many miles or kilometers they are from your town. It will also show how long it will take for them to get there.
Also, OnStar subscribers will provide Santa’s location based on Norad’s Official map of his progress.
You can also call and get an update on his location, anytime between 5 a.m. on Christmas Eve through 4 a.m. on Christmas morning. OnStar will also donate $1 for every call to the American Red Cross.