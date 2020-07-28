DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - There's been a surge of young adults catching COVID-19 in Macon County.
While the Macon County Public Health Department said its positivity rate is low, health experts noticed a slight increase. At last check, the rate is 2.69%, but it's more than enough for county health officials to say something.
"COVID-19 is all over in Macon County," said Brandi Binkley, who is the county's public health administrator. "While many of these cases may not be as severe ... we have to remember these are people, too."
During Monday's news conference, Binkley said a rising number of young people have contracted the virus. Tuesday's statistics from the Macon County Health Department showed 33% of confirmed cases are people between the ages of 20 to 39.
It is a similar situation in Champaign County, where people between the ages of 21 to 40 account for 44% of confirmed cases. Health officials there said "a lot has to do with Phase 4 reopening."
Champaign County health officials said the positivity rate with young adults is more like 20%.
"I think that's something we should pay attention to," Awais Vaid said. "You should not give up on socializing with your friends and family, but do it safely."
While the nation is only four months into this pandemic, Governor Pritzker did say the state can be pushed back a phase if there is a surge in numbers. The suggestions to bring cases and rates down have not changed; wear a mask and be socially distant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.