(WAND) - Tuesday was National Voter Registration Day, and Illinois is encouraging its communities to get registered, especially in the age range of 18-24.
This group historically has low numbers because young adults don't feel like their voice matters, they forget or they just moved and are unsure of how to register in the new state or location.
“I’ve never voted before, and I don’t plan on voting this year, so it’s not really that important to me. I’m going to live my life the same way no matter who’s in office," Lauren, a freshman nursing major at Millikin University, said.
Other students feel that even if they do vote, it will not make a difference.
"People just may think their vote doesn’t count. I thought about that for a while … how Illinois is a Democratic state, so does my vote really matter?” said Justin Allen, another student at Millikin.
He said even though he had that thought, he knows that his voice does matter and that is why he registered to vote Tuesday at a voter registration booth in the University Commons at Millikin.
“In order to create change, I think you need to start it, so that’s why I’m going to register to vote today," Allen said.
He said voting is important because his age group represents the next leaders in America.
“We are the next age group to take over, so having young people out here trying to help change is really important," Allen said.
It is easier than ever to vote, Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner told WAND Today.
”With automated voter registration, now when they get their driver's license, they get registered to vote … but they tend to move around, whether they're in college or they move away … and they don’t change their registration," Tanner said.
He said the real issue happens when these young adults move.
Millikin and many other schools remind their students to vote, especially now. Anyone who has been in Illinois for 30 or more days can register to vote here.
A person can check their registration status or register to vote at www.elections.il.gov.
Early voting starts Sept. 24. The last day to request a mail-in ballot is Oct. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.