LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - Young basketball stars were on full display at West Lincoln Broadwell's Hoops for Heroes game.
7th and 8th grade boys and girls championship teams took on local police officers and firefighters.
The event saw nearly 150 volunteers.
There were also off-court activities such as a bake sale and 50/50 raffle.
All proceeds will be donated to the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight. The organization helps provide veterans with flights to Washington D.C so they can visit the war memorials.
"I would love them to walk away with a sense of pride in our country, patriotism, we do a large veteran's day celebration," said superintendent and principal Heather Baker. "It's just something very near and dear to my heart as I have several veterans in my family."
The goal was to raise $2,500 to $3,000. If you would like to donate you can contact Heather Baker at 217-737-2630.