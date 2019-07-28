PANA, Ill. (WAND) - Support is still pouring in from the community after a local Coach's son is diagnosed as brain dead by doctors.
Evan Higgins is the four-year-old boy who fell into a pool on Friday and was unresponsive when he was recovered by his father, Trevor. Trevor Higgins is the Pana High School Football Coach.
Community members met to pray for Evan and his family on Saturday as the young boy laid in the hospital fighting for his life.
Evan has now been diagnosed by doctors as brain dead. Evan’s father Trevor posted that information on Facebook Sunday morning. He shared that doctors will still do an EEG and a secondary test this morning, but they’ve informed him that is part of protocol.
Trevor shared on Facebook that after the tests, Evan will be prepped for organ donation.
Trevor said life will be so empty without his “buddy.” The father wanted to thank everyone who has reached out to him and his family during this time. Many are sharing messages of support on Trevor's Facebook post.
Trevor said Saturday's prayer vigil was a very special thing that his family will never forget.