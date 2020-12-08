DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Curry brothers paid it forward to people around central Illinois by cleaning up people's yards for free.
"I wanted to help the community and do the right thing," 12-year-old Elijaah Curry said.
"We spent a a lot of time with each other helping each other with the lawns for people in the community," 9-year-old Noah Curry said.
"What was your favorite part about this? I love weed wacking and helping other people," 11-year-old Uriah Curry said.
Elijaah, Uriah and Noah Curry particpated in what was called the "50 yard challenge". They were inspired by The Raising Men Lawn Service Program. The Curry family jumped at the opportunity to help the community.
"This is a great program for them to reach out and help someone without expecting something back and doing it out of the kindness of your heart because you will be blessed," LaRonda Curry, the boys' mother said.
"It will help the people that don't have enough money or the people that are broke or the people who need help and for the people who dont know how to do it," Elijaah Curry said.
"Taking them everyday after i got off of work on weekends to help the community for those family memories. So when they get older, look back -- they remember the 50 yards challenge and how they were able to be a service to the community," John Curry, the boys' father said.
The Curry boys successfully completed the 50 yards challenge, but are prepared to be called to action again.
"Are you a fan of the snow? Do you want to get the snowblower out and do that? Yeah -- Why's that? Because we can move the snow and it will be flying out of the snowblower," Uriah Curry said.
You can learn more about the Raising Men Lawn Care Service at their website.
