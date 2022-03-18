DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - First responders in Decatur were treated to an Irish feast thanks to a youth-led initiative.
The Good Samaritan Inn provided 100 Irish stew lunches to firefighters and dispatchers with funding provided by Young Leaders in Action.
YLIA also delivered the meals.
The group consists of nearly 100 area high school students.
"On a day when we celebrate the green, we also choose to celebrate our first responders with the bright red trucks; those men and women who willingly risk their own lives to save the lives of others in our community," says Good Samaritan Executive Director Nicky Besser. "They truly are the pot o' gold at the end of the rainbow. We also are very grateful for the young community leaders of YLIA who are delivering these meals."
"YLIA members have heart for our community," says YLIA Facilitator Temethia Joyner. "They were committed to helping recognize our hard-working firefighters who are so often on the front lines in giving aid to our community."
So far during the 2021-22 academic year, YLIA has volunteered at nearly 20 local events.
