DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Young Leaders in Action gave away Aldi gift cards in Decatur Tuesday morning.
From 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., YLA handed out $50 gift cards at the Aldi on Pershing Ave. during the stores vulnerable and high risk shopping hour.
The group gave out gift cards last Thursday as well.
Tuesday, they distributed an additional $4,000 in gift cards.
The event was held as a surprise for elderly shoppers and those who are at a higher medical risk with the COVID-19 pandemic.
