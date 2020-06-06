CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Five young leaders are "changing the narrative".
The young women are a part of Paign to Peace, a group that targets important social issues.
They made a peaceful march in Champaign happen in just three days.
Co-Organizer Naomi Dupree said when looting started, it was not the way she wanted the voices of her community to be heard.
"You know we are kids," said Dupree. "But we are peaceful and we are going the right way about it."
Co-Organizer Ayan Harris said her mission has been to educate others.
"My whole entire life my mom and my grandma have installing me that I am black and that I am proud to be black," sad Harris.
Harris said once she saw the death of George Floyd, all she could think about was her brother.
"I was very scared I was sad. It made me think of my brother and how hard it's going to be for him in America," said Harris. I thought about Kiwan a man who was locally shot 11 years ago by police here in Champaign, and I just felt for all these people going through all these things nationwide."
The young women want young people in the community that they have a voice and the power to demand change.
