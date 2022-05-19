DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A young teenager has been charged with attempted first-degree murder in connection with an April shooting in Decatur.
The 14-year-old who is not being named due to their age was arrested May 17 following an investigation by US Marshals. The teen is being detained at the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.
The alleged shooting happened April 26 around 8:30 p.m. in the 300 block of E. Center St. at the Concord high-rise. A 49-year-old man was shot, but recovered after being treated at the hospital.
The same juvenile is also being charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in reference to a shooting incident at Lock Stock & Barrel on May 6, police said.
Officers said the teen was also charged in two separate gun offenses in September 2021 and March 2022.
