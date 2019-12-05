NEW YORK (WAND) – Your 2020 wish could be part of this year’s Times Square celebration.
People from all over can use the New Year’s Eve Wishing Wall. People can write their wishes on pieces of confetti that will be released over Times Square when the ball drops at midnight.
Whether you want to share a dream for the future or a personal goal the wish will be added to the confetti to celebrate the new year.
All you have to do is post your wish on Twitter and Instagram using #ConfettiWish.
You have until Dec. 28 to submit. Keep in mind your wishes will be printed for the New Year’s Eve celebration on Dec. 31 of the following year.