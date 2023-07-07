DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - A skill that takes just minutes to learn could save a life in seconds.
Decatur Memorial Hospital shares, the Community Health Needs Assessment for Macon County in 2021, the effects of gun violence and subsequent loss of life were shown to have a significant negative impact on the mental health of community members.
"It's said that seconds between a person being shot or stabbed. It can take seconds for them to bleed out," said Sonja Chargois, Community Health and Equity, Diversity and Inclusion coordinator at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
The number of youths involved in gun violence continues to rise across the nation and our own communities. Chargois and community leaders are pushing for this critical skill to be spread throughout the youth.
"Our youth are the ones that are caught in the cross fire. Unfortunately, times have changed. We want to make sure they're prepared," said Rodney Walker, CEO of Skywalker Outreach Services.
That's where stop the bleed come in. This 90-minute to 2-hour course will show you how to stop or minimize bleeding during violent situations.
"While we know we can't stop people from shooting, or violent acts, I really wish we could. We can help to equip people to respond," said Chargois.
Decatur Memorial Hospital and HSHS St. Mary's Hospital are teaming up with local organizations to pass along this life-saving skill. Also, offering mental health services to help cope with traumatic situations.
"It's no secret that when it comes to gun violence, black people are the most at risk. We want to make sure we're partnering with those organizations deliberately working with our black communities," said Chargois.
"It's important because we have the population here. We want to make sure that population is prepared. We have up to 100 kids tonight. The chance of one of them experiencing gun violence, it's gonna happen. We have to make sure they're prepared," said Walker.
The first class is July 12th at Northeast Community Fund from 9 a.m. till 11 a.m.. If you are interested in learning more about this program, you can contact Sonja Chargois Chargois.Sonja@mhsil.com .
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.