SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Spring Street Veterans Renaissance received a donation of hundreds of pairs of socks on Wednesday.
The Outlet, an organization focused on mentoring young men and boys in the Springfield community, donated the socks to the shelter on Veterans Day. The Outlet said it was part of its "Socktober" event, where they collect socks and then give them to local organizations like Spring Street Veterans Renaissance.
"It shows them that giving back in your community should be something that is a normal thing; it shouldn't be something that is out of the ordinary," said Michael May, chief program officer for The Outlet.
Spring Street has 15 beds available for veterans experiencing homelessness. Deborah Williams, volunteer board president, said the community has been very supportive over the years, and especially this year while they deal with the pandemic.
"We have had so many organizations (that) want to do things for us, especially on Veterans Day," Williams said.
Clifford Wilson, an army veteran, stays at Spring Street. He said after experiencing homelessness, he's grateful for organizations and people who donate, like The Outlet.
"It's great and it's pretty awesome to find it out the kindness of their hearts," Wilson said.
A 16-year-old with The Outlet said he was glad to be part of the donation on Wednesday to Spring Street.
"They served for our country, they fought and experienced things that most people can't really comprehend," said Brendan Barnhard. "No matter how small the gift is, it can mean the world to someone."
To donate to Spring Street Veterans Renaissance, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.