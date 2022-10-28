DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - On Friday, students from 7 middle schools, 5 high schools, college students, community organizations, and law enforcement gathered at Millikin University for the Macon County youth summit.
Sherrod's Independent Mentoring Program and law enforcement agencies from around Macon County hosted the student summit which focuses on building relationships with law enforcement officers.
"We provide platforms for involvement," said Dr. Sherrod. "I think this is an opportunity for us to shine the light on what we doing in the community, to be selfless and respect, and put law enforcement at the forefront."
The event had youth-led workshops, Fleming Music Therapy for life skills students, lunchtime empowerment, game tables, a student and law enforcement obstacle course competition, and violence prevention discussions.
"Today means helping students understand how to stay safe and stay comfortable around their community and help children learn violence is not the answer," said Mahryah Spring, Senior at Mt. Zion High School.
St. Teresa Senior Lexi Smith told WAND News she goes around the community to talk with kids about ways to have fun and avoid violence. She said she feels like she is making a change in the Decatur community.
"My father passed away due to the violence," she shared. "I always wanted to make sure that I help other kids to have a better life and know there are ways you can have fun without restoring to the streets."
This was the second youth summit the Sherrod Independent Mentoring Program hosted.
