WASHINGTON (WAND) – The calls to remove President Donald Trump from office immediately grew in the hours after Pro-Trump rioters stormed the nation’s Capitol.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D) said Thursday that one of two things will likely happen. The President can either face a new impeachment or Vice President Mike Pence and the President’s cabinet secretaries can invoke article four of the 25th Amendment. Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger, a member of the President’s party, supports the move.
"The president is unmoored from reality and from his oath,” Kinzinger said.
Article Four allows for the majority of the cabinet members, and the Vice President, to determine the President is “unable to discharge” his duties and put the Vice President in as acting President. Central Illinois attorney Josh Rohrscheib does not believe it will happen.
"They may not agree with the way he has conducting himself and it certainly appears the Vice President does not agree with Pres. Trump has been conducting himself but whether or not he is willing to state he is unable to discharge his duties is another question."
If the President is removed using the 25th Amendment, and the President disputes it, Congress decides the matter, with a two-thirds vote of both the House and Senate needed to keep the vice president in charge.
Democrats said Thursday that the Vice President is not responding to their request for an answer on using the 25th. They have given him an ultimatum.
“If the vice president and cabinet does not act,” Pelosi said, “the congress may be prepared to move forward with impeachment.”
Those closest to the President are not discussing the 25th Amendment but are condemning his actions. Former Attorney General Bill Barr called the President’s conduct “a betrayal of his office and supporters.”
Sources tell NBC News there have been informal conversations at the staff level about invoking the 25th Amendment. Former Chief of Staff John Kelly said he would support the move. If he is removed under the Amendment, Trump would still technically hold the title of the president, but he would not have legal authority to actually do anything anymore.
If the President is removed by the 25th Amendment, he would be the first President to have it used against him, and if he is impeached, he would be the first President in history to be impeached twice.
