URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Zhang family has been through a lot in recent years, but on Monday, they honored their daughter by providing more for others.
YingYing Zhang’s father, Ronggao Zhang, said his daughter was always there to help others, so the fund they created, ‘YingYing's Fund', is meant for the same purpose.
“We have set up Yingying’s Fund because Yingying was always willing to help others when they were in need. We want to act in that spirit,” said her fiancé, Xialin Hou.
Hou could not attend in person, but had Yingying’s brother present that speech on his behalf.
The fund’s purpose is to help international students in case of a crisis.
“We hope no other family ever experiences the tragedy we endured. However, we know there will be other students and families facing hardships and loss when they are far away from home,” said Mr. Zhang.
As of now, the Zhang family has donated $30,000 to Yingying’s fund that was collected through GoFundMe. They are asking others to donate to keep the fund going.