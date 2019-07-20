DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Calling all “sweet tooths!”
The Scovill Zoo is hosting its annual Ice Cream Safari on Sunday. It's put on by Prairie Farms Dairy.
Visitors will sample ice cream at station throughout the zoo while supplies last. They'll also learn how animals keep cold during the summer months.
The safari goes from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.
Organizers say regular zoo admission prices do apply. They say the Macon County Sheriff's Office will be the zoo's honorary "scoopers" for the event.