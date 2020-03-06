COLUMBUS (WAND) – A scientific breakthrough happened at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium last month and the results are pretty adorable.
Two 16-day old Cheetah cubs are not the zoo’s newest members. They are also the world’s first cheetah cubs born through in-vitro fertilization.
The cubs, one male and one female, were born to surrogate mother Izzy on Feb. 19. Since the female cub wasn’t gaining enough weight, zoo staff are caring for the cubs. They are fed every four hours around the clock.
Izzy is letting the care team express milk from her to care for the cubs.
The zoo, with help from the Smithsonian , took eggs from a different female cheetah, fertilized them with sperm from a cheetah named Slash in Texas, and implanted the embryos in Izzy.
"We're extremely excited at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium that we were able to collaborate with our friends at the Smithsonian to work with saving a species. When we talk about cheetahs, everyone loves to see a cheetah, the fastest land mammal in the world, but unfortunately with only 7,500 in Africa they needed our help."
The zoo hopes to repeat the process to help save the species.