SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Starting Thursday, people will now have the chance to complete the 2020 census online.
The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) announced on Wednesday the importance of taking part in the census and how it helps with funding.
"Your response determines Illinois infrastructure, meaning roads, hospitals, schools, grocery stores, and fire stations. It means Illinois representation in Congress and how many congressional seats in Washington," said Secretary of IDHS, Grace B. Hou.
People now have the chance to complete the census on a mobile device, laptop, computer or even at the library. The census will take no more than 10 minutes. People only have to answer 9 questions.
More than 140 million people will be receiving their census invitations Thursday.
To fill out the 2020 census questionnaire, visit my2020census.gov.