It's WAND's "All-Time 5"! Which local high school has the best all-time, all-star lineup of basketball players from any era, together on one court in a tournament of 33 teams? Tune in every Wednesday at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. through March 18 as Gordon Voit announces a new group of seeds in the bracket!

53 pages. 12,000 words (and counting). Countless conversations, messages, box scores, All-State lists and school records. Now that Gordon Voit's research packet has been compiled, we begin the fun. (Quick reminder: It's not who was the best player in high school, or who had the best stats. It's which player [evaluated at his peak] would help the team stay competitive against the Lanphiers and Lincolns of the tournament, who have All-Americans up and down the lineup.)

NUMBER 3: CHAMPAIGN CENTRAL

(Champaign High 1904-1967, Champaign Central 1967-present)

(1) Champaign Central vs. (8) TBA

Roster coming soon!

(Did we miss a player? Email gordon.voit@wandtv.com so we can update the roster! Thanks for your help in making this special project complete. If you submit a name for consideration, please remember to include height, position, graduation year, college destination as well as a list of accolades. Please also remember that this is a fun hypothetical basketball project.)

Overview:

Upside of roster:

Lineup strategy:

Downside of roster:

Highlights of bench:

Best season:

Enrollment:

GOAT:

Music:

ALL-TIME 5 OVERVIEW

WHAT: A competition to see who has the best all-time all-star squad of any high school basketball program in the 217 area code.

WHEN: February 5 - March 22 (Phase 1 - Releasing the Teams)

March 22 through April 18 (Phase 2 - Bracket Challenge)

March 22: Selection Sunday

HOW: Gordon Voit will release four more teams every single Wednesday night, two during the 6 p.m. show and two during the 10 p.m. show. This is Phase 1. Phase 2 consists of a bracket challenge pitting the teams against each other in a simulated tournament.

RELEASING THE TEAMS

February 5: The 8 seeds

No. 33: Mt. Pulaski (Play-in game)

No. 32: Okaw Valley (Bethany-Findlay) (Play-in game)

No. 31: St. Joseph-Ogden

No. 30: Maroa-Forsyth

No. 29: Glenwood

February 12: The 7 seeds

No. 28: Warrensburg-Latham

No. 27: Lakeview

No. 26: Teutopolis

No. 25: Shelbyville

February 19: The 6 seeds

No. 24: Monticello

No. 23: Mahomet-Seymour

No. 22: Clinton

No. 21: Unity

February 26: The 5 seeds

No. 20: St. Teresa

No. 19: Mattoon

No. 18: Sacred Heart-Griffin

No. 17: Taylorville

March 4: The 4 seeds

No. 16: Rantoul

No. 15: Mt. Zion

No. 14: Riverton

No. 13: Southeast

March 11: The 3 seeds

No. 12: Effingham (6 p.m. show)

No. 11: MacArthur (March 12 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.)

No. 10: Charleston (10 p.m. show)

No. 9: Jacksonville (10 p.m. show)

March 13: 2 seed (Note: The schedule has been changed in light of all local sports being cancelled by coronavirus concerns.)

No. 8: Eisenhower (10 p.m. show)

March 16: 2 seeds

No. 7: Springfield High (6 p.m. show)

No. 6: Centennial (10 p.m. show)

March 17: 2 seed

No. 5: Danville (6 p.m. and 10 p.m. show)

March 18: 1 seed

No. 4: Stephen Decatur/Decatur High (6 p.m. and 10 p.m. show)

March 19: 1 seed

No. 3: Champaign Central (6 p.m. and 10 p.m. show)

March 20: 1 seed

No. 2: TBA (6 p.m. and 10 p.m. show)

March 21: 1 seed

No. 1: TBA (6 p.m. and 10 p.m. show)

March 22: "Selection Sunday"

- Revealing the Bracket (Half of the bracket at 5 p.m. and half at 10 p.m.)

- Fan voting begins for First Round Games

March 26:

First Round Results Announced

April 2:

Sweet 16 Results Announced

April 9:

Final Four Results Announced

April 16:

Championship Announced