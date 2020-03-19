It's WAND's "All-Time 5"! Which local high school has the best all-time, all-star lineup of basketball players from any era, together on one court in a tournament of 33 teams? Tune in every Wednesday at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. through March 18 as Gordon Voit announces a new group of seeds in the bracket!
53 pages. 12,000 words (and counting). Countless conversations, messages, box scores, All-State lists and school records. Now that Gordon Voit's research packet has been compiled, we begin the fun. (Quick reminder: It's not who was the best player in high school, or who had the best stats. It's which player [evaluated at his peak] would help the team stay competitive against the Lanphiers and Lincolns of the tournament, who have All-Americans up and down the lineup.)
NUMBER 3: CHAMPAIGN CENTRAL
(Champaign High 1904-1967, Champaign Central 1967-present)
(1) Champaign Central vs. (8) TBA
Roster coming soon!
(Did we miss a player? Email gordon.voit@wandtv.com so we can update the roster! Thanks for your help in making this special project complete. If you submit a name for consideration, please remember to include height, position, graduation year, college destination as well as a list of accolades. Please also remember that this is a fun hypothetical basketball project.)
Overview:
Upside of roster:
Lineup strategy:
Downside of roster:
Highlights of bench:
Best season:
Enrollment:
GOAT:
Music:
ALL-TIME 5 OVERVIEW
WHAT: A competition to see who has the best all-time all-star squad of any high school basketball program in the 217 area code.
WHEN: February 5 - March 22 (Phase 1 - Releasing the Teams)
March 22 through April 18 (Phase 2 - Bracket Challenge)
March 22: Selection Sunday
HOW: Gordon Voit will release four more teams every single Wednesday night, two during the 6 p.m. show and two during the 10 p.m. show. This is Phase 1. Phase 2 consists of a bracket challenge pitting the teams against each other in a simulated tournament.
RELEASING THE TEAMS
February 5: The 8 seeds
No. 33: Mt. Pulaski (Play-in game)
No. 32: Okaw Valley (Bethany-Findlay) (Play-in game)
February 12: The 7 seeds
February 19: The 6 seeds
February 26: The 5 seeds
March 4: The 4 seeds
March 11: The 3 seeds
No. 12: Effingham (6 p.m. show)
No. 11: MacArthur (March 12 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.)
No. 10: Charleston (10 p.m. show)
No. 9: Jacksonville (10 p.m. show)
March 13: 2 seed (Note: The schedule has been changed in light of all local sports being cancelled by coronavirus concerns.)
No. 8: Eisenhower (10 p.m. show)
March 16: 2 seeds
No. 7: Springfield High (6 p.m. show)
No. 6: Centennial (10 p.m. show)
March 17: 2 seed
No. 5: Danville (6 p.m. and 10 p.m. show)
March 18: 1 seed
No. 4: Stephen Decatur/Decatur High (6 p.m. and 10 p.m. show)
March 19: 1 seed
No. 3: Champaign Central (6 p.m. and 10 p.m. show)
March 20: 1 seed
No. 2: TBA (6 p.m. and 10 p.m. show)
March 21: 1 seed
No. 1: TBA (6 p.m. and 10 p.m. show)
March 22: "Selection Sunday"
- Revealing the Bracket (Half of the bracket at 5 p.m. and half at 10 p.m.)
- Fan voting begins for First Round Games
March 26:
First Round Results Announced
April 2:
Sweet 16 Results Announced
April 9:
Final Four Results Announced
April 16:
Championship Announced