SPRINGFIELD Ill. (WAND) — Four cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 have been reported in Sangamon County.
According to county spokesman Jeff Wilhite, Sangamon County's Department of Public Health doesn't know who specifically tested positive with the variant because local hospitals submitted samples for testing.
The health department reported 915 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sangamon County since Dec. 24 — including 326 new cases on Monday. Two additional deaths were also reported Monday.
