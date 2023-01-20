CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Christian County man has been arrested on child pornography charges.
Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced the Attorney General’s office in conjunction with the Christian County State's Attorney's Office has charged Billy J. Hulfachor, 36, of Pana in Christian County Circuit Court with ten counts of possession of child pornography, all Class 1 felonies, and one count of violating the sex offender registration act, a Class 2 felony.
The current charges are punishable by up to 150 years in prison because Hulfachor was convicted in 2003 in Edgar County for aggravated criminal sexual abuse of an 11-year-old child and also convicted in 2013 in Sangamon County for failure to register as a sex offender.
Hulfachor’s next court appearance is Jan. 23.
“Repeat offenders like Billy Hulfachor must be held accountable to ensure innocent children are protected from exploitation that can potentially leave life-long emotional scars,” Raoul said. “I’m incredibly proud of the hard work and collaboration between my investigators, local agencies and our Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.”
“I want to thank our men and women in law enforcement from Christian County, Christian County Sheriff's Department, Chief Deputy Jim Baker, Chief Daniel Bland and Pana Police Department, who aided in both the investigation and the execution of a search warrant that led to the arrest of Billy Hulfachor,” said John McWard, Christian County State’s Attorney. “Thank you to the prosecutor of the Attorney General’s Office, Katie Hegarty, for her professionalism and focus on ridding Christian County of predatory criminals. Furthermore, I want to thank Investigator Jared McDermet for his determination and quick acting to secure the arrest of Hulfachor.”
