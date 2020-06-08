RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - A man was shot during what police said was a botched drug deal at the Rantoul Jimmy John's.
Police were called to the Jimmy John's in the 700 block of W. Champaign Ave. Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. for shots fired.
Witnesses said two suspects fired shots at a single victim.
The victim said he was shot by an unknown man.
Officers said it was an arranged drug transaction where a fight ensued and shots were fired.
Shell casings were found in the parking lot.
Police got search warrants for two homes in Rantoul.
On Monday around 6:30 a.m. police were searching a home in the 1300 block of Abram Dr.
A large dog that was kenneled in the home broke out and attacked an officer, biting him.
The officer fired his weapon, killing the dog.
The officer was taken by ambulance for bites and lacerations to the hand.
The investigation into the initial shooting at Jimmy John's is still underway.
