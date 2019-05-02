DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police are investigating after they say two people were shot at Feeling Lucky Lounge and Package at 3775 N. Woodford St. in Decatur.
Police say the shots fired call happened around 1:00 a.m. Thursday.
Police have the perimeter of the bar and its parking lot blocked off by crime tape as they investigate.
Police tell WAND News the condition of the two victims is not known at this time, but they were taken to a local hospital.
No arrests have been made.
This is the second shooting at Feeling Lucky Lounge and Package in the last 30 days. On April 7th 32-year-old Marcel Whitfield was shot and killed.