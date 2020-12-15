federal support needed for state/local govts who lost billions in revenues due to COVID-19 

taken a "punishing blow"... congress needs to act

Illinoisans know all too well that fiscal health required intervention long before the virus

Rauner admin and supporters in GA that left behind multi-billion deficit because they wouldn't accept a compromise 

Republicans have no plan at all after defeating fair tax plan 

projected budget shortfall of $3.9 billion... nearly $2 billion caused by pandemic... for fiscal year 

Pritzker presenting over $700M in initial cuts, cuts under his control. and will work with legislature to balance budget 

Need action to maintain fiscal stability over long run 

cutting budget will be painful 

cost saving measure being implemented.. 

pains to pursue these actions... public servants... paints him... often these are people most in need of help. 

graduated income tax opponents put IL in this position 

IL has hollowed out government 

Dept of Corrections. since beginning of 2019, number of incarcerated people decreased by over 10,000 people. presents opportunity for real savings in 2020 and in future years. 

forming ILlinois Coorections Transformation Advisory Team for best ways to move forward with efficiencies. 

seeking greater fairness and equity 

real human impact due to 

