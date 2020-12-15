federal support needed for state/local govts who lost billions in revenues due to COVID-19
taken a "punishing blow"... congress needs to act
Illinoisans know all too well that fiscal health required intervention long before the virus
Rauner admin and supporters in GA that left behind multi-billion deficit because they wouldn't accept a compromise
Republicans have no plan at all after defeating fair tax plan
projected budget shortfall of $3.9 billion... nearly $2 billion caused by pandemic... for fiscal year
Pritzker presenting over $700M in initial cuts, cuts under his control. and will work with legislature to balance budget
Need action to maintain fiscal stability over long run
cutting budget will be painful
cost saving measure being implemented..
pains to pursue these actions... public servants... paints him... often these are people most in need of help.
graduated income tax opponents put IL in this position
IL has hollowed out government
Dept of Corrections. since beginning of 2019, number of incarcerated people decreased by over 10,000 people. presents opportunity for real savings in 2020 and in future years.
forming ILlinois Coorections Transformation Advisory Team for best ways to move forward with efficiencies.
seeking greater fairness and equity
real human impact due to
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.