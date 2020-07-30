PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker talked about COVID-19 positivity rates in Peoria County Thursday.
Pritzker said things are "moving backwards" and there needs to be "real change" in Peoria County.
If the region has four more days of people getting sicker and needing hospital beds, bars will be ordered to close again, the Governor said.
The current 7-day statewide rolling positivity rate is 3.8 percent.
In Region 2, which includes Peoria County, the rate is 4.3 percent. There have been seven days straight of increases and three days of increases in hospital admissions.
If this region has four more days of people getting sicker and needing hospital beds, Pritzker said bars will be ordered to close again and restaurants may face more restrictions regarding capacity level.
There are 11 regions in the Restore Illinois plan. Many are getting close to being put on a 'warning level' for COVID-19 positivity rate increases.
Peoria County is one of four counties now on the warning level by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The increased cases are being tied to the 29 and under age group, Pritzker said.
Pritzker made the comparison to Sangamon County, where he said they are being proactive to stop the spread of the virus.
The governor urged people to wear masks, respect social distancing, cooperate with contact tracers, and sanitize.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.