Remembering Cody Drew

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - It’s been more than a year since the passing of Cody Drew and friends of the family spent their evening reminding their loved ones he is not forgotten.
On Aug. 9, 2018, Decatur Police officers responded to Main Street and Oakland Avenue on reports of a stabbing. Police found 24-year-old Cody Drew with five stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
A year later, friends of the family honored Cody with a bench in his honor right by the Winery and Garcia’s Pizza. The bench says, “Find your inner kid and chase your dreams.”
A friend of Cody, Damon Morstatter says he found the quote off of one of Cody’s social media platforms.
“Hey may have been a young kid but he was extremely intelligent and had a very positive outlook on life,” said Morstatter.
Cody’s mother, Rhonda Dillow says Damon and his mother (Amy) have been helping her during this difficult time.
“They are making my heart stronger and it’s helping,” said Dillow.