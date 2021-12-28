SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - All lanes are back open after an I-55 crash in Sangamon County.
A press release said the crash occurred on I-55 southbound at mile post 87, which is about three miles south of Toronto Road. Traffic quickly started to back up in the area.
At 5:17 p.m., troopers said the right lane of I-55 southbound would be closed for about one hour. While the road has reopened, troopers said drivers should proceed with caution as normal traffic flow resumes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.