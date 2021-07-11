LEWISTOWN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Fulton County Deputies, Illinois State Police and U.S. Marshals were searching an area northwest of Cuba for escaped inmate Zachary Hart.
A resident called in a sighting of Hart at 8:39 p.m. on Friday. Hart was last seen headed south on Cameron Road, approximately 1.5 miles west of Cuba. Officers responded to the area, but did not find Hart. He was wearing blue jeans and a dark colored hooded sweatshirt.
An arrest warrant for Escape was issued for Hart on Wednesday when he and three other inmates escaped from the county jail. Hart is the only inmate who has not been captured.
Any information on Hart's location can be called in to the Fulton County Sheriff's office.
