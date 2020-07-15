CENTRAL Ill. (WAND) - Severe storms are expected across central Illinois this afternoon into the latter evening hours.
The main threats across the region are damaging winds (60+ mph). Hail and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out just yet. Thunderstorms will move west to east throughout the next several hours primarily between 4-10 PM.
A tornado watch is in effect until 9 PM for the following counties: Cass, Christain, De Witt, Effingham, Logan, Macon, McLean, Morgan, Moultrie, Piatt, Sangamon, Scott, and Shelby.
