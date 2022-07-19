SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Willow Ridge Winery in Shelbyville hosted its annual Smoke on the Ridge BBQ Cook-Off Saturday July 16 to raise money for a good cause.
Winery co-owner Dodie Bowers says proceeds benefit the charity 'Saving Orphaned Animals' in Shelbyville.
"The best part is helping a local animal shelter, because we're big animal lovers. That's our favorite part,” she said.
Attendees bought tickets to vote for their top barbeque picks. The money raised will be donated to the shelter.
There were 3 competitions: Chicken, Ribs, and Chef's Choice.
Grand Champion: Fire Mission from Altamont, IL.
Reserve Champion: Hog Heaven from Nashville, IL.
People's Choice Winner: Smoke Aholics from Pana, IL
This year was the biggest competition they've had yet so far.
"We have some teams that have come from very far away. Some come from Nashville, Illinois, Palatine, Illinois, and some other local teams. We have 9 this year which is the most we've ever had,” Bowers said.
Bowers says events like this not only help out animals in need, but also bring the community together.
"We also like bringing people together for the cook-off. That's been a really fun thing to do. It's just a neat thing to bring to this local community because there's nothing else like that around here."
The winery is also accepting donation drop-offs for the shelter. The shelter is most in need of cat and dog food, paper towels, and kitty litter.
