CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating after a late night shooting sent a 38-year old man to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Champaign Police responded to the 50 block of East Springfield Avenue at 3:36am for reports of shots fired. On the scene they found evidence of a shooting and were informed the victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to his right arm and right side.
Preliminary investigation indicates there was an altercation at a large gathering that led to the shooting.
Police are currently processing the scene and so far approximately 60 spent shell casings have been found. Additional property damage was also found to nearby residences and vehicles.
This investigation is still ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.
Any resident or business in the nearby area with exterior surveillance camera systems is encouraged to contact the police department. It is believed video footage may be of investigative assistance.
Anyone with information is asked to call Champaign Police at 217-351-4545. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
This is a developing story and WAND will bring you the latest updates as they come in.
