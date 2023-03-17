Adeena Balthazor joined the WAND team in 2023 as a Sports Reporter.
Adeena comes from Peotone, Illinois. She graduated from Olivet Nazarene University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in TV/Video Production and a minor in Sport Management. She is excited to return back home and cover sports in Central Illinois.
Adeena was a news reporter and fill-in sports reporter at 59News in West Virginia and a sports reporter at KX News in Minot, North Dakota.
In her free time, Adeena enjoys hanging out with her family and friends. She also loves rooting on her Green Bay Packers, Duke Blue Devils, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Chicago White Sox and Blackhawks as well!!
Also if you see Adeena out and about, don’t be afraid to say “hello”.
Feel free to send story ideas to adeena.balthazor@wandtv.com
