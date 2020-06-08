Growing up in Central Iowa, Chris got the bug for news when the national media invaded his hometown to cover the closure of the Maytag Corporation in 2007.
He comes to Central Illinois from the Quad Cities with a decade of experience. Most recently, Chris was the weekend anchor and investigative reporter where he broke major stories and covered record breaking flooding, field anchoring 4.5 hours of wall to wall coverage. Prior to that, he worked in Idaho where he broke major stories and appeared on national TV for his coverage of the release of Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl from the Taliban and for the state's fight to legalize same-sex marriage. He's also field anchored hours of breaking news coverage of major flooding in downtown Davenport during the flood of 2019. Chris has also been a producer in Kansas City, Omaha and also in Salt Lake City.
Chris is an outdoor enthusiast who seeks adventure and adrenaline rushes. When not delivering the news, you will find Chris out exploring what the area has to offer, checking out the area breweries and indulging in the best food he can find. As the fifth of seven children, Chris has a big family and is the only one of his siblings without children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.