Evan Abramson joined WAND as the Weekend Sports Anchor in December 2020 after spending close to two years at KFDA in Amarillo, Texas.
Originally from Florida, Evan has welcomed new experiences and adventures at every turn, all with the hope of being able to tell a good story.
During Evan's time in Texas, he covered everything from high school football under the Friday night lights to Texas Tech athletics. However, Evan's favorite moments were that spent telling sports stories that changed people's lives or helped use the power of sport to show the bright spots of a community.
Prior to Texas, Evan graduated from the University of Central Florida where he served as a play-by-play broadcaster for UCF's baseball and soccer programs, as well as a reporter for the school's TV outlet covering numerous sports, including that of UCF's National Championship season in 2017 where the school would go on to beat Auburn in the Peach Bowl.
Outside of his work, Evan enjoys turning a beautiful day into a frustrating one while out on the golf course. He enjoys cooking new and interesting recipes and loves to be around his friends. Evan also suffers as a life-long Mets and Jets fan and hopes that one day, either of the teams can provide him with some happiness.
If you have a story idea for Evan, or would like to just say hello, feel free to email him at Evan.Abramson@wandtv.com, or find him on Twitter at @Evan_Abramson and on Facebook at @EvanAbramsonTV.
