Jacob Gordon joined WAND in January of 2023 as an Anchor/Producer.
He currently anchors the weekend evening newscasts and produces the 6 and 10 pm a few days during the week.
Jacob is a Central Illinois Native; he grew up in Newman and graduated from Shiloh High School in 2016.
He went to Southern Illinois University-Carbondale and received his degree in Radio and Television.
Before returning to Central Illinois, Jacob was an Executive Producer at WSIL-TV in Carterville.
During his time there he oversaw and produced the station's morning and midday newscasts.
In his free time, you can find Jacob checking out area restaurants, spending time with family and friends and a game of golf.
If you have a story idea or area restaurant to check out email him at jacob.gordon@wandtv.com
