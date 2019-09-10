Jim is excited to be at WAND and looks forward to the forecasting challenges of thunderstorms, tornadoes, snow and ice.
Having grown up in northeast Pennsylvania, Jim has seen his share of snow and now appreciates the Summer warmth and humidity. He doesn’t even own an umbrella.
Jim became interested in weather at a young age after watching weather on TV as well as jumping and rolling in puddles during and after a storm.
This proud Penn State University Alumnus began his career at Accuweather in Pennsylvania. It’s there that Jim broadcast radio forecasts daily across the nation eventually jumping to television on the last day of 1999 on MSNBC.
Since then, Jim has covered everything from tornadoes and severe thunderstorms to hurricanes to blizzards. His most memorable is the record-breaking 2005 hurricane season. He has even appeared on television in China, Japan, South Korea, and Canada as well as the late-night talk show circuit.
Jim has won numerous awards over the years including the Maine Association of Broadcaster’s Forecaster of the Year on numerous occasions as well as Weatherate’s Most Accurate Forecast in Salt Lake City, Kansas City, and Atlanta.
During down times, Jim loves to spend time with his son and rescue pets. Softball and volleyball also occupy a good bit of time as well.