Justin Razavi is the 4 p.m. anchor and a nightside reporter for WAND.
Before coming to Central Illinois, Justin worked for WFRV in Green Bay, Wisconsin, as a general assignment reporter, covering everything from court cases, to weather, to state politics, to events surrounding the Packers’ 100th season, and everything in between. Prior to Green Bay, his news career began at WLUC in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula as the 10 p.m. anchor and producer.
In addition to working in news, Justin has managed promotional events in major cities across the U.S., worked in technology sales, and also dabbled as an actor in Hollywood.
Justin is no stranger to this part of the country, having grown up in St. Louis and subsequently lived in Chicago. He is happy to be back in the Land of Lincoln.
In his free time, Justin likes to stay in shape, read a good book, spend time with friends and family, eat, travel, and watch sports.
If you have any good story ideas or just want to say Hi, you can find Justin on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.