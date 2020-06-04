Kasey Reigner joined WAND in May of 2020 and is thrilled to be part of the StormCenter 17 weather team as the weekend meteorologist! She grew up in the NW suburbs of Chicago, so central Illinois isn't too far from home. She attended Hampshire High School and was captain of the State Champion Cheerleading team in 2015 hosted right here in Bloomington!
She is a proud Penn State alum and received her Bachelor's of Science in Meteorology and Atmospheric Science in May '20. Kasey's interest for meteorology sparked later in life than most, but she has always had a passion for earth and space science. While at Penn State she tracked hurricanes, tornadoes, winter storms and lots of squalls!
Prior to WAND, she filled in as the weekend morning meteorologist for the NBC affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, PA - her mom's (and Jim Kosek's) hometown. While born in PA and spending the last four years 10 hours from home, she's happy to be back in the Midwest.
When Kasey isn't forecasting the weather one of her hobbies include cooking and baking! She even ran her own baking business when she was in high school. Her baking specialty is pumpkin spice cupcakes with cream cheese frosting. One might say she's a little bit of a foodie LOL!
Aside from food, Kasey is a music junkie and more often than not you will find her with headphones in or music blasting over the speakers. She loves spending time with her family, friends and pets. Kasey loves her Old English Sheepdog, Thunder, and new rescue kitten, Doppler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.