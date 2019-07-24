Kelly joined the WAND team in May 2019.
Before making her way to Central Illinois, Kelly worked in Grand Forks, North Dakota, where she she produced and anchored the 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts.
Originally from Grand Rapids, Michigan, Kelly is happy to be closer to home (and the Great Lakes).
Kelly’s love for local news started at a young age—she grew up around the newsroom in her hometown, where her dad works as the Sports Director.
When Kelly was a kid, she and her siblings loved visiting their dad and work, and sitting in the studio during the evening shows.
Kelly graduated from Calvin University with a BA in Strategic Communication, and spent a year at Western Michigan University, where she took masters level counseling courses—focusing on social, family, and cultural psychology.
This makes Kelly especially passionate about sharing stories about mental health.
When Kelly was in college, she interned for WOOD TV 8 and WOTV 4, where she worked closely with a women’s lifestyle show and a community show.
This experience makes Kelly enthusiastic about finding and sharing the unique staples every city has to offer—she loves scouting the city for murals, shops, entertainment, and restaurants.
When Kelly isn’t working, she loves writing, reading, taking walks, looking for wildflowers, seeking the best spots to watch the sunrise/sunset, and of course, spending time with her cat, Stella, and her husband, Mark.