Mark Pearson joined WAND as the Weekend Sports Anchor in May 2019 after spending two and a half years at WDAZ, in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
Originally from Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mark loves being closer to home.
During Mark's journey in North Dakota, he covered Super Bowl 52, traveled to Salt Lake City with the University of North Dakota's men's basketball team for March Madness, continually covered nationally ranked North Dakota hockey and served as the play-by-play announcer for several football state championship games.
Mark loves the atmosphere during a game, and strives to capture the way sports connect a community. He always hopes to share the moments that make people proud of their team and their hometown.
No matter the experiences the job has given Mark, he'll still tell you April 21, 2018 is still the best day of his life--that's when he married Kelly. The two shared the anchor desk during his time in North Dakota and they both love their calico cat named Stella.
When Mark is not at work, he loves spending time with friends and family, shooting hoops, playing cards with his grandpa, watching sports, hanging out at Lake Michigan, being his wife's instagram husband, and spoiling his cat.
Mark went to Butler University, where he played club basketball and did play-by-play for various sporting events. Mark graduated in the spring of 2016 as the school's first Sports Media Major, and minored in business and math.
If you have a story idea for Mark or would like to just say hello, feel free to email him at mark.pearson@wandtv.com or find him on Twitter @MarkPearsonWAND.