McKenna Adams is a Weekday Wake up reporter and Weekend Wake Up anchor.
She is a graduate of Loyola University Chicago with a degree in multimedia journalism and a minor in peace studies.
She’s from Cincinnati, Ohio and has covered news in both Illinois and Indiana.
In her free time, she enjoys trying out new workout classes and finding the best oat milk latte in town.
You can email her story ideas at McKenna.Adams@wandtv.com
